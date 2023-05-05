BLOOMINGTON — Central Catholic High School’s Cole Certa had a myriad of options for college choices ranging from hometown Illinois State to Big Ten Conference schools such as Illinois, Wisconsin, Penn State and Northwestern.

But when Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry took the head coaching position at Notre Dame, the combination Certa couldn't turn down was in place.

“They recruited me at Penn State. I felt like a priority,” Certa said Friday after committing to sign a national letter of intent with Notre Dame. “I go to a Catholic school so a lot of the teachers are alums are big Notre Dame fans. I’ve been around that my whole life. To be where I am today, I’m super blessed. It feels awesome. I’m super excited.”

The 6-foot-5 Certa earned Class 2A All-State and Pantagraph Player of the Year honors after averaging 26.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists as a junior for the Saints. He’s a four-star prospect according to 247sports.

With range extending well beyond the 3-point line, Certa sank 118 3-pointers. Certa also went to the free throw line 239 times and made 188.

“It was the relationship I had with the coaches and how they connected with me,” Certa said of Notre Dame. “The way he (Shrewsberry) plays is a very fun way and hard to guard. He’s going to get the right guys to do it.”

“I’m really happy for Cole and his family. To have an opportunity to go to Notre Dame and play at a really high level of basketball, I’m really excited for them,” Saints coach Jason Welch said. “For Cole, I know it’s a dream come true.”

Certa would like to add muscle and tighten up his ballhandling before he joins the Fighting Irish.

“The college game is very physical. If I want to make an impact, sooner or later I have to look like a college player,” said Certa. “It will be lifting (weights), eating a lot and eating the right foods. It will take a lot of hard work, but I’m up for it. I’m definitely going to do it.”

“He would tell you he’s got to get stronger, and that’s something I know he will put a lot of time and effort into,” Welch said. “The reality is he’s still growing, too.”

Certa helped Central Catholic to a 26-12 record and a second-place finish at the Class 2A State Tournament this past season. He is joined as returning starters with the Saints by Colin Hayes and Trey Eller.

“I can’t wait,” Certa said. “We bring a lot of guys back. We’ll try to make it to that last step and finish it. That’s the goal.”

Certa has played AAU basketball for the Illinois Wolves since his freshman season. He played in a few varsity games as a freshman for Central Catholic before establishing himself as a sophomore. By the end of his junior year, Certa held 13 Division I offers, including Nebraska and Butler. Certa's parents, Tony and Kim, were both guards for their respective teams at Quincy University.

Notre Dame posted an 11-21 record last season and was 3-17 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Shrewsberry took over Penn State in 2021 and after a 14-17 first season, produced a 23-14 mark in 2022-23. He previously served two stints as an assistant at Purdue. In-between his Purdue stints, Shrewsberry spent six seasons (2013-19) with the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach under Brad Stevens, coaching in back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals in 2017 and 2018, and playing a role in the development of current Jaylen Brown and Jason Tatum.

