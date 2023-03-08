CHAMPAIGN — Rye Pirtz didn't attend Central Catholic High School's triple overtime win against Nashville in the 2014 Class 2A State Tournament's championship game. He's seen the tape, though.

"That's something I dreamed of as a kid," said Pirtz, now a senior guard for the Saints. "It feels good to finally get here."

Central Catholic's last three victories came against teams it lost to during the regular season. Now the Saints (25-11) face a new opponent when they meet No. 7-ranked Rockridge (28-4) in a Class 2A state tourney semifinal game at 4:15 p.m. Thursday at State Farm Center.

A victory would move Central Catholic into Saturday's 12:45 p.m. championship game against the winner of the other semifinal between Teutopolis and DePaul College Prep. The semifinal losers square off in the third-place game at 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

After an up-and-down season, the Saints found their mojo when regionals began. They might have played their best game yet Monday when they downed Illini Prairie Conference rival Pontiac, 67-53, to capture the Springfield Super-Sectional.

"We're really sticking together as a team and trusting each other," said guard Chase Fisher, the Saints' other senior starter. "We've got some really good players and a lot of talent, but what has come through the most is how hard we've worked this season and how much we prepared for this task of making it to state and winning the whole thing."

Cole Certa figures to have the spotlight on him.

The Saints' standout junior guard has drawn high-level Division I recruiting interest, including an offer from the University of Illinois. Certa averages 26.5 points and has made 111 3-pointers.

Central Catholic head coach Jason Welch isn't worried about Certa trying to impress anyone, especially on the Illini's home floor.

"He's had this all year. It's not the first time he's had a whole bunch of people come watch him play whether it's the Highland Shootout or O'Fallon Shootout," said Welch. "We've had Division I coaches in our gym. He's seen this and our kids have seen this before."

The improvement of 6-foot-6, 215-pound junior Colin Hayes has been crucial in the Saints' run.

Hayes, who averages 11.8 points and 8.4 rebounds, is coming off a sensational effort against Pontiac when he contributed 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Welch credits assistant coach Tom Eller for helping Hayes during practice. While the other players — including Eller's son, sophomore guard Trey Eller (46 3-pointers) — take perimeter shots, Hayes concentrates on improving his footwork and post moves with the elder Eller.

"He works with him (Hayes) daily," said Welch. "Colin has worked at it, and the reality is when you work at it good things happen. Colin has really bought into that, and I'm proud of him."

Welch said he expects Rockridge to try and slow down the pace. The Saints saw that in the Pleasant Plains Sectional semifinal when they beat the host school, 33-31.

The Rockets, who play in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference, are in the semifinals for the second straight year. They finished fourth in 2022 when the tourney returned to State Farm Center after being held in Peoria since 1996.

Rockridge figures to be without Landon Wheatley. The sophomore point guard suffered a badly sprained ankle in Monday's 60-59 win over No. 10 Rockford Lutheran in the Sterling Super-Sectional. Rockridge head coach Andy Saey doesn't expect Wheatley to play at state.

"It changes our dynamic as a team. I see it being a struggle," said Saey. "We're going to have to figure a lot of things out. The optimist in me hopes it's something the guys can rally around and have another thing to play for. He was our best on-ball defender; he was our decision maker; he was our leader; and he's consistently been our best basketball player."

Senior Jase Whiteman, who was the Hawks' point guard last season, figures to slide into Wheatley's spot. Saey said he moved Whiteman off the ball this season to facilitate his scoring. Whiteman is Rockridge's leading scorer (16.1 ppg) and sank a team-high 81 3-pointers.

Landon Bull, a 6-4, 215-pound sophomore forward, is an inside-outside threat (12.8 ppg) and the team's best rebounder (6.6).

"He does a little bit of everything," said Saey of Bull, who contributed 24 points and 13 rebounds in the super-sectional win. "He can play point forward. He is his last name, a bull, who is a tough guard."

Welch also is concerned with another sophomore, 6-3 Caleb Canico, who has made 77 shots outside the arc.

"We know we're going to have our hands full," said Welch. "They historically have had a really good team. I would say pace of play they're more halfcourt style and maybe we play up and down the floor a little bit. Tempo is really going to be important."

While Central Catholic has played eight games on the bigger college floor this season, the Saints haven't played at State Farm Center before.

"The reality is they've been there before and seen that floor before and know what it's going to feel like. We don't," said Welch. "Experience is something that's so valuable. I definitely say they have some sort of advantage."

Teutopolis-DePaul Prep

Teutopolis (28-7) — which beat Central Catholic, 75-63, on Dec. 9 in Bloomington — is back in the state finals for the first time since 2007 when it placed third.

The Wooden Shoes are led by 6-6 senior Caleb Siemer with 12.8 points and 9.1 rebounds. Seniors James Niebrugge (12.4 ppg) is Teutopolis' top outside threat with 80 3-pointers.

DePaul Prep, which finished third last year and is coached by former DePaul University star Tom Kleinschmidt, boasts the biggest and most athletic team left. The frontline has 6-8 junior Payton Kamin (13.0 ppg) and 6-7 junior Jaylan McElroy (9.6), while senior guard Maurice Thomas (11.4 ppg) leads the backcourt.

