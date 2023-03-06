SPRINGFIELD — Cole Certa and his Central Catholic High School teammates couldn't help but think of last year's Class 2A Super-Sectional when they walked into Bank of Springfield Center on Monday.

"When we saw Monticello get that plaque it hurt a lot," said Certa, remembering the Saints' loss to the Sages. "Just making it back here, we were thinking we don't want to feel that again. We finally did it and now we're moving on."

Certa, the junior standout, made four 3-pointers and scored 26 points as Central Catholic never trailed in beating Illini Prairie Conference rival and No. 8-ranked Pontiac, 67-53, in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional.

Junior Colin Hayes was huge inside with 15 points and 10 rebounds while sophomore Trey Eller added 13 points for the Saints (25-11), who advanced to the State Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign. The Saints meet No. 7 Rockridge in a semifinal game at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Pontiac (27-7), which was paced by Kerr Bauman's 18 points, had beaten Central Catholic, 73-65, two months earlier in Bloomington. But this time the Saints tightened up their defense, holding the Indians to 37.3% field goal shooting, and grabbed a 30-21 rebounding advantage.

"This time of year when you catch a little momentum you get a little bit better every night," said Saints' head coach Jason Welch. "They understand the sense of urgency on every possession. The reality is tonight I thought they played with a defensive sense of urgency. (Pontiac) made some shots, but I thought at the end of the day we did a pretty decent job of staying in front of them."

Eller strikes

Eller's three 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the third quarter helped the Saints stretch a 29-23 halftime lead to 42-30.

"We pushed it up in transition and found the open guy, which was really good and got us a good lead," said Eller.

However, the Indians weren't through.

When Logan Barnett scored inside to open the fourth quarter, Central Catholic's lead was cut to 44-40. But Chase Fisher took a feed from Hayes, who also had six assists, for a layup and was fouled. Fisher sank the free throw to complete the three-point and put the Saints ahead by seven.

Pontiac never got any closer as Central Catholic made 9 of 10 free throws the rest of the way to seal the win.

Defense difference

Riley Weber added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Indians.

"They got into us a little more defensively and contested more shots (than the first meeting), and we struggled shooting the ball tonight," said Pontiac head coach Matt Kelley. "When we were trying to make the comeback I thought we got a little tired at the end. We just couldn't get over that final hump."

Central Catholic didn't look like a Final Four quality team for much of the season, including the previous loss to Pontiac. The Saints know what has made the difference.

"We've gotten a lot better since then and started playing as a team," said Hayes. "Our defense has picked tremendously. They beat us this year in regular season and last year. We were bound to win. We worked hard for that."

Experience helps

The Saints thought playing in this same game last year on the same court was invaluable.

"We used last year as motivation," said Eller. "We didn't like the feeling how it felt after the game. It really helped us."

The Saints shot 52.4% from the field and went 7 of 13 on 3-pointers with Certa going 4 of 6 and Eller 3 of 5. Central Catholic also was deadly at the line, sinking 16 of 17 as Certa was perfect on all eight of his free throws.

"You know the locker rooms and you know the floor. You understand you're just not here and happy about that," said Welch. "You have to come in with a focus, and I thought our kids came in with a focus."

With four juniors in his starting lineup, Kelley wouldn't mind the Indians following the Saints' lead.

"I'm sure it helps when you've been at a venue before and played there before and know what the shooting background is," he said. "It's a plus that hopefully we get next year."

Back to state

This is the third Central Catholic team Welch has taken to the Final Four at the state tournament. The Saints won the Class 2A championship in 2014 before finishing third in 2018.

"The reality is you have to be focused and not just happy to get there," said Welch. "If it's just going to be a vacation, I tell the kids let me know because I can have fun, too. Otherwise we have to go there and go to work. If we start looking around and get too caught up in that moment, it can be bad."

All eyes figure to be on Certa, who has become a top recruiting priority for Illinois and gets a chance to play on the Illini's floor. Illinois assistant coach Geoff Alexander was at center court Monday watching the game along with his father, Lincoln head coach Neil Alexander.

"It feels really good," said Certa of getting to Champaign. "I can't wait."

