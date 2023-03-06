SPRINGFIELD — Central Catholic High School was denied a spot at the State Tournament in Champaign on the same floor last year, but wasn't about to walk away with the same feeling Monday night at Bank of Springfield Center.

Junior standout Cole Certa scored 26 points as the Saints never trailed in beating Illini Prairie Conference rival Pontiac, 67-53, in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional.

Junior Colin Hayes contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds while sophomore Trey Eller added 13 points for Central Catholic (25-11), which advanced to the State Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign. The Saints meet No. 7 Rockridge or No. 10 Rockford Lutheran in a semifinal game at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Pontiac (27-7) was paced by Kerr Bauman's 18 points. Riley Weber chipped in 11 points. The Indians won their first sectional title since 1962.

The Saints last played in the state finals in 2018, taking third in Class 2A.

This story will be updated.

