CHAMPAIGN — The Class 2A State Tournament championship game was barely completed before Central Catholic's Cole Certa was asked what he needs to do for next season.

"I have to get bigger, stronger and faster and just keep working hard," said the Saints' 6-foot-5 All-State junior guard, a second-place medal draped around his neck.

Central Catholic and Certa didn't get the result they wanted Saturday. Chicago DePaul College Prep was too big and too athletic as the Rams raced past the Saints, 65-41, at State Farm Center.

The good news for Central Catholic — and every other Class 2A team in the state — is DePaul Prep moves up to Class 3A for the 2023-24 season.

The Saints return their top three scorers next season in Certa, 6-6 junior center Colin Hayes and 6-3 sophomore forward Trey Eller, along with a couple key reserves in juniors Bennett Summers and Charlie Graham and sophomores TJ Larson and Will Vogel.

Yet Central Catholic head coach Jason Welch said that doesn't mean a return trip to State Farm Center is guaranteed.

Far from it.

"The reality is if what you did yesterday still looks good today, you haven't done anything today. That will be last year," said Welch, who coached the Saints to the 2014 Class 2A state title. "We'll see how hard they want to work. If they want to work hard, we might OK.

"If we don't, then it will kind of be the same and that's not good enough. We want to be better than we are right now."

The Saints will need to replace senior guards Chase Fisher and Rye Pirtz. While they won't have a chance to get back to the state finals, Fisher and Pirtz assured their teammates they will be there in spirit.

"The journey has been fun with my guys. It feels like a family," said Fisher. "It's tough losing tonight. There's a long ride ahead for them. I'm going to be cheering them on all next season."

Said Pirtz: "We worked pretty hard and made it pretty far. I hope next year they can make it even farther."

Certa made a name for himself across the state this season and became a high-major recruit. He finished with 118 3-pointers and a 26.1 scoring average, accumulating 990 points.

DePaul put bigger players on Certa such as his AAU Illinois Wolves teammate, 6-7 Jaylan McElroy, and also used quicker guys like guard Maurice Thomas. If Certa made a move to the basket, a double team was right on him.

"I thought at times I made the right play," said Certa, who wowed the crowd with some long 3-pointers. "Maybe I could have been a little better offensively."

Hayes, a star quarterback in the fall, improved dramatically later in the season and contributed 11.4 points and 8.3 rebounds. Hayes fouled out late in the third quarter of the title game, but Welch admitted he was at fault.

"I told him make sure we're playing physical," said Welch. "I probably shouldn't have told him that."

Eller sank 48 3-pointers while scoring 7.3 points and became a defensive stopper. Larson, a guard, played on the junior varsity most of the season before coming up and earning valuable minutes in the postseason.

The Saints played a demanding schedule by design. Welch said they passed the test by going on a postseason run which ended one game short of the big trophy.

Whether Central Catholic can be in the same position in 2024 to finish the job won't be handed to them. Illini Prairie Conference rival Pontiac, which beat the Saints in the regular season before losing a rematch in the super-sectional, didn't have a senior.

Welch made that point perfectly clear at his postgame news conference with Certa, Hayes and Eller sitting there.

"Sometimes success can be a little bit of a bad thing. I tell our kids ink is only poisonous if you drink it," said Welch. "Hopefully they don't drink any of it. Sometimes they follow that Twitter and all those things, and they see what you're writing and all those things.

"If they get into that, that's no good. They have to come out with a chip on their shoulders, and that will be their challenge."

Rally on Monday

There will be a rally in the Central Catholic auditorium at 2:10 p.m. Monday to honor the team. Those wishing to attend are welcome.

