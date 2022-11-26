Central Catholic, Bloomington claim Intercity Tournament wins

BLOOMINGTON – Accurately mapping out Cole Certa’s shooting range has been a largely futile endeavor for Central Catholic High School opponents at the Intercity Tournament.

Despite aggressive, face guarding defense, University High witnessed Certa toss in a 3-pointer from beyond half court at the first quarter buzzer Friday at Shirk Center.

Certa’s final dagger was of shorter distance but larger significance as a 30-footer with 17 seconds remaining was the difference in the Saints’ 71-70 win over the Pioneers.

In the second game, Niko Newsome’s 29 points and 13 rebounds sparked Bloomington to a 62-57 triumph over Normal West.

After three nights of the five-night event, no team is undefeated and no team is winless. Central Catholic leads the parade at 2-1. BHS, Normal Community and West are all 1-1 with U High at 1-2.

Saturday’s action features NCHS vs. West at 6 p.m. followed by BHS taking on U High.

Central-U High

Mason Funk’s two free throws with 12 seconds left in regulation tied the score at 61-61. Funk then put U High in front with the initial basket of overtime.

Certa answered with two foul shots and a 3-pointer and Chase Fisher’s pair of free throws pushed the Central Catholic lead to five.

The Pioneers clawed back to tie on an Oliver Cade 3-pointer and two more Funk free throws before Certa swished home the game-winner from way out.

“It was a loose (ball) play. I’m pretty sure Trey (Eller) found me. He trusted me and I hit the shot,” said Certa, who did not catch how far he was from the basket. “No, but I knew it was going up though.”

Certa finished with 30 points and has 97 in three tournament games.

“I thought we did a really good job on him the whole night, making him take tough shots,” U High coach Andrew McDowell said. “Then in overtime we lost him twice. It (the game winner) was kind of a scramble play and he got loose on the left wing.

"We had two guys there and a little miscommunication on who should take him. Credit to him for hitting that shot. That was a deep shot and he stuck it.”

After Certa’s fifth and final 3-pointer, McDowell called time out with 8.5 seconds left but Funk’s shot was off the mark.

“Cole made some unbelievable shots,” said Saints coach Jason Welch, who received key offensive rebounds in overtime from Eller and Chase Fisher. “I’m proud that we moved the ball fairly good too. We got other guys involved and that was big. It was a great game. Nobody got worse. I think we both got better.”

Colin Hayes contributed 16 points and a game-high 10 rebounds to boost Central Catholic to a 36-26 margin on the boards. Funk scored 19, Cade 17 and Ty Minor 11 for U High. Funk and Cade each grabbed six rebounds.

BHS-West

Newsome scored 10 fourth-quarter points to hold off West, which rallied from a 42-34 deficit after three quarters to tie at 44 on a Nate Moore 3-pointer from the corner and also at 46, 50 and 52.

Newsome’s three-point play with 2:09 left handed the Purple Raiders the lead for good.

“We put everything together as a team. Even the bench players stepped up,” Newsome said. “It was a real big game for us. We had good communication and just played well as a team. Rebounding won us the game. We got rebounds and put it all together on the offensive side.”

John Shuey registered 18 points and Adam Beasley added 10 points and nine rebounds as BHS enjoyed a commanding 39-21 advantage on the boards.

“I challenged our guys after the Central Catholic game to be more locked in throughout the entire game, play with more urgency, be there on our shifts and rotations and not give up any easy baskets,” said Raiders coach Spencer Johnson. “And they responded greatly. We displayed a great case of maturity and resilience.”

Logan Sluder scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half to pace West. Moore chipped in 11.

“Every time we made a run on them the second half, they seemed to have an answer,” Wildcats coach Ed Hafermann said. “Niko did a really good job taking the ball to the basket. When he gets going, it’s difficult to stop him from getting to the basket. That’s something we struggled with all night.

West fired up 30 of its 47 shots from 3-point range, connecting on nine treys.