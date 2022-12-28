Catlin Salt Fork triggers avalanche over Broadlands Heritage 59-22

Catlin Salt Fork didn't tinker with Broadlands Heritage, scoring a 59-22 result in the win column in Illinois boys basketball action on December 28.
In recent action on December 16, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Arthur Christian and Catlin Salt Fork took on Chrisman on December 20 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. Click here for a recap
