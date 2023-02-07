Catlin Salt Fork painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Fithian Oakwood's defense for a 63-42 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Catlin Salt Fork and Fithian Oakwood squared off with February 8, 2022 at Fithian Oakwood High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Fisher. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.