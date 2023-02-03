Watseka had no answers as Catlin Salt Fork compiled a 65-36 victory at Catlin Salt Fork High on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Catlin Salt Fork and Watseka played in a 50-31 game on February 9, 2022. For more, click here.

