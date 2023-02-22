Catlin Salt Fork showed it had the juice to douse Danville Schlarman in a points barrage during a 52-29 win on Feb. 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Catlin Salt Fork opened with a 10-6 advantage over Danville Schlarman through the first quarter.

The Storm registered a 20-16 advantage at intermission over the Hilltoppers.

Catlin Salt Fork moved to a 37-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Storm held on with a 15-5 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

