Catlin Salt Fork takes a toll on Hoopeston Area 42-29

No quarter was granted as Catlin Salt Fork blunted Hoopeston Area's plans 42-29 in Illinois boys basketball on December 11.
In recent action on December 3, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Monticello and Hoopeston Area took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on November 30 at Hoopeston Area High School. Click here for a recap
