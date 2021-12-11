 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Catlin Salt Fork takes a toll on Hoopeston Area 42-29

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Catlin Salt Fork blunted Hoopeston Area's plans 42-29 in Illinois boys basketball on December 11.

In recent action on December 3, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Monticello and Hoopeston Area took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on November 30 at Hoopeston Area High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News