Catlin Salt Fork staggers Danville Schlarman with punishing performance 63-36

Danville Schlarman had no answers as Catlin Salt Fork roared to a 63-36 victory in Illinois boys basketball on February 15.
In recent action on February 9, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Watseka and Danville Schlarman took on Hoopeston Area on February 10 at Danville Schlarman High School. For more, click here.
