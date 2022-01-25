Catlin Salt Fork sprints past Westville 58-40

Catlin Salt Fork put together a victorious gameplan to stop Westville 58-40 on January 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 20, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Bismarck-Henning and Westville took on Fithian Oakwood on January 18 at Fithian Oakwood High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.