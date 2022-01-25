 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Catlin Salt Fork sprints past Westville 58-40

  • 0

Catlin Salt Fork put together a victorious gameplan to stop Westville 58-40 on January 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 20, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Bismarck-Henning and Westville took on Fithian Oakwood on January 18 at Fithian Oakwood High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Time to let new GM do his duty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News