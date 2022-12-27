Catlin Salt Fork soars over Georgetown-Ridge Farm 64-32

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Catlin Salt Fork's performance in a 64-32 destruction of Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Catlin Salt Fork High on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Catlin Salt Fork squared off with January 22, 2022 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 20, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Chrisman and Georgetown-Ridge Farm took on Georgetown La Salette on December 16 at Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette Boys Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
