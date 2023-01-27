Catlin Salt Fork holds off Gilman Iroquois West 42-38

Catlin Salt Fork edged Gilman Iroquois West 42-38 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on January 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 21, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.