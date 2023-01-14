 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Catlin Salt Fork flies high over Armstrong 59-37

  • 0

The force was strong for Catlin Salt Fork as it pierced Armstrong during Saturday's 59-37 thumping in Illinois boys basketball on January 14.

The last time Catlin Salt Fork and Armstrong played in a 49-13 game on January 15, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on January 6, Catlin Salt Fork squared off with Georgetown-Ridge Farm in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News