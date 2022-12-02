Catlin Salt Fork escapes close call with Tuscola 44-40

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catlin Salt Fork derailed Tuscola's hopes after a 44-40 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 2.

Catlin Salt Fork moved in front of Tuscola 14-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Storm fought to a 22-13 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Tuscola got within 32-28.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

