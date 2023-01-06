 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catlin Salt Fork engulfs Georgetown-Ridge Farm in point barrage 50-28

Catlin Salt Fork delivered all the smoke to disorient Georgetown-Ridge Farm and flew away with a 50-28 win during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Catlin Salt Fork faced off on January 22, 2022 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 29, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Bismarck-Henning and Georgetown-Ridge Farm took on Milford on December 29 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. Click here for a recap.

