Catlin Salt Fork delivered all the smoke to disorient Georgetown-Ridge Farm and flew away with a 50-28 win during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Catlin Salt Fork faced off on January 22, 2022 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Bismarck-Henning and Georgetown-Ridge Farm took on Milford on December 29 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.