Catlin Salt Fork designs winning blueprint on Urbana University Laboratory 85-72

Catlin Salt Fork collected an 85-72 victory over Urbana University Laboratory in Illinois boys basketball action on February 19.
In recent action on February 9, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Watseka and Urbana University Laboratory took on Fisher on February 8 at Fisher High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.