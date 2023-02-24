Catlin Salt Fork notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Champaign St. Thomas More 56-42 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Catlin Salt Fork a 12-5 lead over Champaign St. Thomas More.

The Storm's offense jumped in front for a 25-12 lead over the Sabers at halftime.

Catlin Salt Fork roared to a 38-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Sabers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Storm skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

