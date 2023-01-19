Catlin Salt Fork darts by Fithian Oakwood in easy victory 57-24

Catlin Salt Fork played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Fithian Oakwood during a 57-24 beating during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
