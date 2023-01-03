Carrollton dismantles Waverly South County in convincing manner 57-37

Carrollton unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Waverly South County 57-37 Tuesday in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Waverly South County and Carrollton faced off on December 27, 2021 at Carrollton High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 28, Carrollton faced off against Athens and Waverly South County took on Auburn on December 28 at Waverly South County High School. For more, click here.
