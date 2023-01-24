 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carlinville exhales after close call with Springfield Lutheran 66-65

Carlinville edged Springfield Lutheran 66-65 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Carlinville and Springfield Lutheran played in a 50-21 game on January 25, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 19, Carlinville faced off against Gillespie and Springfield Lutheran took on Raymond Lincolnwood on January 17 at Springfield Lutheran High School. For results, click here.

