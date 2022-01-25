Carlinville delivers smashing punch early to dump Springfield Lutheran 50-21

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carlinville offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Springfield Lutheran with an all-around effort during this 50-21 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Carlinville made the first move by forging a 24-8 margin over Springfield Lutheran after the first quarter.

Carlinville jumped on top over Springfield Lutheran 50-21 heading to the fourth quarter.

