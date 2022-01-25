Carlinville delivers smashing punch early to dump Springfield Lutheran 50-21

Carlinville offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Springfield Lutheran with an all-around effort during this 50-21 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Recently on January 19 , Carlinville squared up on Virden North Mac in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
Carlinville made the first move by forging a 24-8 margin over Springfield Lutheran after the first quarter.
Carlinville jumped on top over Springfield Lutheran 50-21 heading to the fourth quarter.
