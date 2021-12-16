Canton's convoy passes Mendon Unity 69-57

Canton trucked Mendon Unity on the road to a 69-57 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 16.

The Mustangs moved ahead of the Little Giants 62-51 to start the fourth quarter.

