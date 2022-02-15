Canton pockets solid victory over Bartonville Limestone 61-60

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Canton didn't mind, dispatching Bartonville Limestone 61-60 on February 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
