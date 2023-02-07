A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Canton nabbed it to nudge past Havana 59-56 on February 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Canton and Havana faced off on February 8, 2022 at Canton High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 31, Havana faced off against Peoria Heights . For results, click here. Canton took on Dunlap on February 1 at Canton High School. For more, click here.

