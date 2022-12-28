Canton carves slim margin over Lewistown 43-36

Canton eventually plied victory away from Lewistown 43-36 on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 16, Canton faced off against Dunlap and Lewistown took on Athens on December 21 at Athens High School. For a full recap, click here.
