Canton blitzes Geneseo in dominating victory 51-24

Geneseo got no credit and no consideration from Canton, which slammed the door 51-24 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 28.
Last season, Canton and Geneseo faced off on January 29, 2022 at Geneseo High School. Click here for a recap.
