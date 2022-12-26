Calumet City T.F. North mollywopps Chicago Clark 65-40

Calumet City T.F. North offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Chicago Clark during this 65-40 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Calumet City T.F. North drew first blood by forging a 14-8 margin over Chicago Clark after the first quarter.
The Meteors fought to a 25-18 half margin at the Eagles' expense.
Calumet City T.F. North charged to a 45-29 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Meteors outscored the Eagles 20-11 in the final quarter.
In recent action on December 16, Calumet City T.F. North faced off against Chicago EPIC and Chicago Clark took on Rialto Eisenhower on December 17 at Rialto Eisenhower High School. For more, click here.
