Calumet City T.F. North mollywopps Chicago Clark 65-40

Calumet City T.F. North offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Chicago Clark during this 65-40 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Calumet City T.F. North drew first blood by forging a 14-8 margin over Chicago Clark after the first quarter.

The Meteors fought to a 25-18 half margin at the Eagles' expense.

Calumet City T.F. North charged to a 45-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Meteors outscored the Eagles 20-11 in the final quarter.

