Burbank St. Laurence controlled the action to earn an impressive 73-48 win against Chicago Johnson College Prep at Burbank St. Laurence High on Feb. 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Feb. 15, Burbank St Laurence faced off against Chicago St Francis de Sales . For a full recap, click here. Chicago Johnson College Prep took on Chicago Vocational on Feb. 15 at Chicago Vocational Career. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.