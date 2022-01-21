Burbank St. Laurence severs Chicago De La Salle's hopes 49-38

No quarter was granted as Burbank St. Laurence blunted Chicago De La Salle's plans 49-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.
In recent action on January 14, Chicago De La Salle faced off against Wilmette Loyola and Burbank St Laurence took on Chicago Providence St Mel on January 14 at Burbank St Laurence High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.