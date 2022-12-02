Burbank St. Laurence proves to be too much for Chicago DePaul College Prep 52-38

Burbank St. Laurence tipped and eventually toppled Chicago DePaul College Prep 52-38 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 2.
Last season, Chicago DePaul College Prep and Burbank St Laurence faced off on January 25, 2022 at Chicago DePaul College Prep. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.