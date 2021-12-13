Burbank St. Laurence posts win at Chicago Mather's expense 50-38

Burbank St. Laurence charged Chicago Mather and collected a 50-38 victory on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 8, Chicago Mather faced off against Chicago Uplift and Burbank St Laurence took on Chicago Marist on December 7 at Chicago Marist High School. For more, click here.
