Burbank St. Laurence escapes Chicago St. Ignatius in thin win 63-60

Burbank St. Laurence poked just enough holes in Chicago St. Ignatius' defense to garner a taut, 63-60 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Chicago St. Ignatius and Burbank St Laurence played in a 61-49 game on December 10, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
