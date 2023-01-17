 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burbank St. Laurence escapes Chicago St. Ignatius in thin win 63-60

Burbank St. Laurence poked just enough holes in Chicago St. Ignatius' defense to garner a taut, 63-60 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time Chicago St. Ignatius and Burbank St Laurence played in a 61-49 game on December 10, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on January 10, Chicago St. Ignatius squared off with Lombard Montini in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

