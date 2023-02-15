Burbank St. Laurence pushed past Chicago St. Francis de Sales for a 72-60 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 15.

Last season, Burbank St Laurence and Chicago St Francis de Sales squared off with January 7, 2022 at Burbank St Laurence High School last season. For results, click here.

Recently on Feb. 7, Burbank St Laurence squared off with Chicago Leo in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.