Broadlands Heritage triggers avalanche over Waukegan Lake County Baptist 66-21

Broadlands Heritage dominated from start to finish in an imposing 66-21 win over Waukegan Lake County Baptist in Illinois boys basketball on January 13.
Recently on January 6, Broadlands Heritage squared off with Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.