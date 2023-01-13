Broadlands Heritage takes victory lap past Farmer City Blue Ridge 68-36

Broadlands Heritage lit up the scoreboard on January 13 to propel past Farmer City Blue Ridge for a 68-36 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 13
The last time Farmer City Blue Ridge and Broadlands Heritage played in a 57-49 game on January 14, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off against Peoria Heights and Broadlands Heritage took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on January 6 at Broadlands Heritage High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.