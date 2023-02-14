Broadlands Heritage showed its poise to outlast a game Sullivan squad for a 46-41 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 14.

In recent action on February 7, Sullivan faced off against Decatur St Teresa . For results, click here. Broadlands Heritage took on Cerro Gordo on February 7 at Cerro Gordo High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.