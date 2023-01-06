 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Broadlands Heritage stops Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond in snug affair 72-64

The cardiac kids of Broadlands Heritage unleashed every advantage to outlast Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 72-64 on January 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Broadlands Heritage squared off with January 21, 2022 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on December 29, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Indianapolis IMSA North and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Maroa-Forsyth on December 29 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op. For results, click here.

