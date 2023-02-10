Broadlands Heritage flexed its muscle and floored Oakland Tri-County 74-54 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 10.

The last time Oakland Tri-County and Broadlands Heritage played in a 37-35 game on February 11, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Bethany Okaw Valley . Click here for a recap. Oakland Tri-County took on Toledo Cumberland on February 3 at Oakland Tri-County Coop. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.