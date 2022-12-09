Brimfield overpowers Havana in thorough fashion 69-44

Brimfield's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Havana 69-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Brimfield and Havana squared off with February 10, 2022 at Brimfield High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 3, Havana squared off with Manito Midwest Central in a basketball game. For more, click here.
