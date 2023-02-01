 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bridgeview Universal escapes Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park in thin win 53-52

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Bridgeview Universal wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 53-52 over Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 27, Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park faced off against Chicago Acero -- Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Charter. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News