Bridgeview Universal denies Lycée Français de Chicago's challenge 72-60

Playing with a winning hand, Bridgeview Universal trumped Lycée Français de Chicago 72-60 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 16.
Recently on December 8 , Lycée Français de Chicago squared up on Chicago Wolcott in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.