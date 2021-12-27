Bridgeport Red Hill pounds out steady beat in win over Arcola 52-43

Bridgeport Red Hill found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Arcola 52-43 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Arcola proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 20-14 advantage over Bridgeport Red Hill at the half.
