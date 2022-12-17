Breese Mater Dei mows down Monticello 56-35

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Breese Mater Dei played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Monticello during a 56-35 beating on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Breese Mater Dei a 16-7 lead over Monticello.

The Knights fought to a 28-18 half margin at the Sages' expense.

Breese Mater Dei darted to a 38-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 18-11 stretch over the fourth quarter.

