Braylon Roman's return helps Normal Community beat Bloomington, snap four-game skid

BLOOMINGTON — Braylon Roman feels he'll get his shot back in the next couple weeks. He made just 3 of 10 field goal attempts Friday night in his first game of the season against Bloomington.

Normal Community head coach Dave Witzig isn't too concerned about that. Witzig was just glad to see No. 11 on the court at Robert Frank Arena after the 6-foot-4 junior point guard missed the first 10 games because of a broken right hand.

Junior center Jaheem Webber contributed 14 points and 16 rebounds as NCHS pulled away in the second half to down the Raiders, 66-50, in a Big 12 Conference game.

"That's what our team looks like when it's complete," said Witzig, as NCHS snapped a four-game losing streak. "He (Roman) is obviously not in game shape yet — and he missed some free throws he normally makes — but that's how we envisioned it when we were working out with our guys in the summer."

One day of practice

Roman, who has gotten an offer from Illinois State, broke his hand in the first practice of the season. He's been limited to running on the sidelines and treadmill since then. Roman was cleared by doctors at 2 p.m. Thursday and was practicing with NCHS at 3:30.

"I just wanted to get back on the court. It's been a while. It's just fun to be back out there," said Roman, who started. "(My rhythm) was a little off. It's hard to just get back in one day, but I'm going to try and get back in my groove."

Brady Starkey came off the bench for the first time with Roman's return. The senior guard didn't flinch.

Starkey, whose two 3-pointers in the last 90 seconds of the first half gave NCHS a 30-24 halftime lead, chipped in 12 points. Owen Meyers added 11 as the Ironmen improved to 4-7 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12.

"Brady Starkey had a great game," said Witzig, as the senior guard went 3 of 6 outside the arc. "He showed up tonight and came in and did a great job of handling the ball and hitting 3s."

Mini-camp ahead

NCHS finished final exams Friday and doesn't have another game until facing Bradley-Bourbonnais at 8 p.m. Dec. 27 in a State Farm Holiday Classic Large School Boys first-round game at Shirk Center.

That means a week of practice, practice, practice for the Ironmen.

"I don't know if they like hearing that, but we're going to have a little mini-camp to get ready for the Christmas tournament," said Witzig.

Roman believes a week should especially help his shot return.

"After this win, we're going to try and keep pushing and keep getting more wins," he said.

Webber too strong

BHS (2-6, 1-2) was led by junior Niko Newsome's 22 points while senior Adam Beasley added 15.

The undersized Raiders had trouble matching up with the 6-9, 255-pound Webber, who made 6 of 8 field goal attempts. The Raiders shot 34% from the field and were outrebounded, 36-21.

"That second half Community kind of wore us down again," said BHS head coach Spencer Johnson, whose team lost to NCHS, 66-39, in the Intercity Tournament on Nov. 28. "We lack depth and we don't have a lot of big guys to battle with big Jaheem in there. He's a load."

BHS took a 17-15 lead after the first quarter thanks to Beasley's 15-foot jumper with two seconds left. But Starkey's 3-pointer with 1:30 left in the first half started a 13-1 run that allowed NCHS to take control.

"We didn't get enough pressure on them in the full court," said Johnson. "We wanted to have a more up-tempo game and speed the pace up because we know those bigger guys might struggle to stay up with us in transition."

Tough stretch for BHS

The Raiders' road ahead looks brutal.

BHS hosts Hillcrest on Saturday before entertaining Class 3A No. 7 Decatur MacArthur on Thursday. BHS opens the Pontiac Holiday Tournament against Class 4A No. 3 Joliet West on Dec. 28.

"If we handle it the right way with the discipline that we need, we'll put ourselves in great shape," said Johnson. "It doesn't get easier so we should get acclimated and used to playing hard."

Photos: Monday during Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament 2022