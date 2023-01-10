Braylon Roman sparks Normal Community past Champaign Centennial

NORMAL – In many ways, Braylon Roman rounding into form means the Normal Community High School basketball team rounding into form.

In his eighth game back from a broken hand, Roman scored 19 points, grabbed eight rebounds and was an all-around force for the Ironmen in a 58-44 Big 12 Conference victory over Champaign Centennial.

“In practices, I’ve gotten a lot of shots,” said the standout junior guard. “The first two games my wrist was stiff and my shots weren't really dropping. I’m getting back to where it was.”

Roman’s ballhandling also proved crucial against Centennial’s full-court pressure as the Ironmen evened its overall record at 9-9 and boosted its Big 12 ledger to 4-1.

“The ball is in his hands a lot. When we needed the ball brought up, he did it for us,” NCHS coach Dave Witzig said. “He made some great plays, some steals, some dunks. He makes your other players better and makes it easier for everybody else.”

Building a lead

Roman scored seven points in each of the first two quarters.

A rebound basket from Owen Meyers gave the Ironmen a 28-19 lead before Roman pushed the margin to 11 entering halftime.

The 6-foot-4 Roman drove to the basket and after being cut off by a Chargers’ defender, released a soft fadeaway baseline jumper that swished through at the three-second mark.

“He can take it off the dribble, he can shoot it and he got some steals,” Centennial coach Tim Lavin said of Roman. “It’s tough to guard that.”

Pulling away

Dexter Niekamp scored the first five points of the third quarter, and Brady Starkey scored seven of his 10 points in the period to help the Ironmen extend their advantage to 51-30.

NCHS shot a sizzling 71 percent (17 of 24) in the middle two quarters and finished at 57.5 percent (23 of 40).

Too little, too late

Centennial (10-8, 1-3) sliced its deficit as low as 11 in the fourth quarter behind the play of junior guard Preston Sledge.

Sledge scored 10 of his 19 points in the final eight minutes.

“He gave us a nice offensive punch,” Lavin said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get it from some other guys.”

NCHS committed half of its 14 turnovers in the final quarter.

Webber still a force

Jaheem Webber, the Ironmen’s 6-9 junior, was the focus of the Centennial defense.

Webber still contributed 10 points and four blocks.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys coming in and a lot of guys who haven’t really had varsity experience before this,” said Roman. “I think we’re all just developing and getting better as a team every day.”

Numbers game

NCHS was much more successful shooting inside the 3-point arc (73 percent) than outside it (29 percent).

The Ironmen outrebounded the Chargers 30-25.

Centennial hit 18 of 50 shots from the floor (32 percent) and attempts just five 3-pointers, making one.

Gift of an AED

Richard and Wilma Bates-Diop presented NCHS with the donation of a portable AED machine between the junior varsity and varsity games.

In 2017, the Bates-Diop’s son Kai collapsed during a game due to sudden cardiac arrest. Thanks to CPR being administered and the use of an AED machine, Kai survived.

