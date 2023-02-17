NORMAL — When Normal Community played Normal West in the Intercity Basketball Tournament on Nov. 27, Braylon Roman was a spectator with a broken right hand.

"The last time I didn't get to play against them, so I wanted to come out hot," said the NCHS junior guard.

Roman staked the Ironmen to a 10-3 lead on Friday night, scoring all of NCHS' points while making two 3-pointers. That set the tone as the Ironmen virtually led from start to finish to beat the Wildcats, 59-47, and deny West an outright Big 12 Conference championship before a full house in the regular-season finale at the NCHS Gym.

West had to settle for a tie for the Big 12 title with Peoria Manual with 8-2 league marks, with the Ironmen tied for third at 7-3.

'Turning the page'

"We're turning the page. Regionals start Wednesday," said West head coach Ed Hafermann, as the Wildcats' only other Big 12 crown came in 2002. "We're going to learn from this loss and hopefully it will help us as we make a push in the postseason."

NCHS, which improved to 18-13 overall, was led by senior guard Brady Starkey, who came off the bench and scored 19 points thanks to five 3-pointers. Roman added 18 points while 6-foot-9 Jaheem Webber contributed 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.

The Ironmen held West (17-14) to 30.4% field goal shooting. The Wildcats were able to trim a 40-19 deficit to 43-34 early in the fourth quarter, but couldn't get any closer.

"We definitely played harder on defense, switching and talking and communicating on everything," said Roman.

Junior Gavin Camp paced the Wildcats with 17 points and junior Nate Moore added 11.

Defense, defense

NCHS head coach Dave Witzig called holding the Wildcats under 50 points "a great accomplishment."

"They have so many weapons. You have lay off (Gavin) Camp for a second and he knocks down a 3," said Witzig. "I thought we did a really good job. They scored 78 points on Tuesday (against Bloomington). We know what they can do. You can't let up for a second or they're going to knock down a shot. Coach Hafermann runs a great offense. We had some time this week to prepare for it."

NCHS made seven of its first eight shots, capped by Starkey's second 3-pointer for a 20-7 lead after the first quarter.

"We moved the ball well as a team," said Starkey. "I moved around and my teammates were able to find me, and I was able to throw up the open shot."

Kylen Smith's layup off a feed from Logan Sluder got West within 24-14 midway through the second quarter before NCHS bumped the lead back to 30-16 at halftime.

"They were ready to play in the first quarter. They scored 20 points, and that's difficult to overcome," said Hafermann. "We had a couple missed assignments on the action they had offensively, and they hit some wide-open 3-point shots. Starkey hit some big shots for them, too. He's a good shooter. When he gets his feet set he'll knock them down."

Huge lead

Webber made two free throws to give NCHS a 21-point lead with 6:03 left in the third quarter. Camp hit two 3-pointers as West closed the quarter on a 13-5 run to get within 43-32.

But another Starkey 3-pointer after West got within nine, plus a Roman rebound basket after a Starkey air ball, helped NCHS regroup and the Wildcats couldn't mount another charge.

"It was a great crowd tonight on both sides," said Witzig. "This was a great high school basketball game feeling, archrivals. I thought our guys played with a lot of poise."

The Ironmen shot 50% from the field and 12 of 20 at the line while grabbing a 34-24 rebounding advantage. West made 9 of 10 free throws and committed 12 turnovers, one more than NCHS.

Postseason time

Now it's on to regionals. West will host a Class 3A regional next week, facing Big 12 rival Champaign Centennial. NCHS is at the Class 4A Pekin Regional and meets United Township. Both games are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"If we carry this momentum into the next game, I think we can make a run," said Roman.

