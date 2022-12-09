 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Braidwood Reed-Custer stops Lisle in snug affair 51-48

  • 0

Braidwood Reed-Custer survived Lisle in a 51-48 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 9.

Last season, Lisle and Braidwood Reed-Custer squared off with February 5, 2022 at Lisle High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 3, Lisle squared off with Newark in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News