Braidwood Reed-Custer stops Lisle in snug affair 51-48

Braidwood Reed-Custer survived Lisle in a 51-48 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 9.
Last season, Lisle and Braidwood Reed-Custer squared off with February 5, 2022 at Lisle High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 3, Lisle squared off with Newark in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.